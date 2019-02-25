Empire Of The Sun Add Third San Francisco Date This June

February 25, 2019
Empire of the Sun will commemorate 10 years of their debut album 'Walking On A Dream' with three shows at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom this June. Expect a reimagining of tracks like "Walking On A Dream," "We Are The People," and others from the album.

The Monday June 24th date is sold out, tickets for Tuesday June 25th are on sale now & the third date on Wednesday June 26th goes on sale Friday (3/1) at 10AM.

