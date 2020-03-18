Emo Nite Hosting Virtual Party Wednesday Night

After postponing their recent run of dates including an April 25th date at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco & Coachella, the emo-centric dance party Emo Nite announced that they're hosting a virtual party on Wednesday night March 18th at 6PM.

tonight we're doing a virtual emo nite. @ChrisLaneConley of @savestheday will be dropping by to do a guest DJ set. and the homeboy @chaingangof1974 will b there! head to https://t.co/gQYAVi1Q7M at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/fQApn6ZY1o — Emo Nite (@emonitela) March 18, 2020

Expect tons of emo jams as usual plus guest DJ sets from Chris Conley of Saves The Day & Kam from The Chain Gang of 1974.

You can join the party at 6PM PST here.