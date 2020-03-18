Emo Nite Hosting Virtual Party Wednesday Night

Tune in at 6PM on Wednesday

March 18, 2020
Jared Stossel/Shameless Promotion

After postponing their recent run of dates including an April 25th date at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco & Coachella, the emo-centric dance party Emo Nite announced that they're hosting a virtual party on Wednesday night March 18th at 6PM.

Expect tons of emo jams as usual plus guest DJ sets from Chris Conley of Saves The Day & Kam from The Chain Gang of 1974.

You can join the party at 6PM PST here.

