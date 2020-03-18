Emo Nite Hosting Virtual Party Wednesday Night
Tune in at 6PM on Wednesday
March 18, 2020
After postponing their recent run of dates including an April 25th date at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco & Coachella, the emo-centric dance party Emo Nite announced that they're hosting a virtual party on Wednesday night March 18th at 6PM.
tonight we're doing a virtual emo nite. @ChrisLaneConley of @savestheday will be dropping by to do a guest DJ set. and the homeboy @chaingangof1974 will b there! head to https://t.co/gQYAVi1Q7M at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/fQApn6ZY1o— Emo Nite (@emonitela) March 18, 2020
Expect tons of emo jams as usual plus guest DJ sets from Chris Conley of Saves The Day & Kam from The Chain Gang of 1974.
You can join the party at 6PM PST here.