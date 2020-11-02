Eminem licenses his music for political ad for the first time with "Lose Yourself" Biden commercial

Just as Beastie Boys had done a few weeks before, Eminem has licensed his music for a politcal ad for the first time in one for Joe Biden. The rapper posted the commercial, which features his hit "Lose Yourself" on the day before the election.

Back in 2017 Eminem famously posted a freestyle that dissed President Trump for which he was also questioned by the secret service over the lyrics.

In 2018 he also said he was willing to lose fans over his criticism of Trump.

Eminem joins the likes of Beastie Boys, Pixies, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Nine Inch Nails and many other musicians who have put their support behind the Biden/Harris campaign.