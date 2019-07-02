Elton John Praises Billie Eilish: "Talent Like Her's Doesn't Come Around Often"

July 2, 2019
In a recent interview the legendary Elton John was questioned about his favorite modern musicians and he praised the likes of Khalid, Young Thug, and 17-year old superstar, Billie Eilish.

When asked about Eilish, Elton called her one of the most talented young ladies he's ever heard. He lauded her debut album saying that her music can't be put in any one box & that she doesn't play by the rules. He added that he can't wait to see her live and that talent like her's doesn't come around very often.

Elton went on to praise @billieeilish’s originality saying that there’s no box you can put her music in. He also said that now is an exciting time for creativity in music.

