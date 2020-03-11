Elon Musk Says "Coachella Should Postpone Itself Until It Stop Sucking"

This week Coachella announced a postponement from April until October due to concerns around the spread of the Coronavirus. Prior to the official announcement from the festival, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk suggested that the popular festival be postponed until it "stops sucking".

Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Musk claims that corporate sponsorhips have killed the vibe of the southern California festival and that it hasn't been good in 5 or 6 years, a time when you could wander around and find great unknown bands.

Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Coachella responded with a photo of Jaden Smith's 2019 set that featured the rapper performing on top of a Tesla SUV.

Ok fine, that was good haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020

Musk went on to say that he discovered his eventual girlfriend and the mother to his next child, Grimes, back at Coachella 2012.

Coachella 2020 will take place over the weekends of October 9th & 16th and will mark the first time the festival has been held in the fall since the first iteration of it back in 1999. The current lineup is expected to be intact for the fall dates.