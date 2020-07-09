After Initial Endorsement; Elon Musk Reconsidering Support Of Kanye West's Presidential Run

After his Fourth Of July announcement of a 2020 presidential run, Tesla co-founder Elon Musk was quick to endorse Kanye West. Just a few days later and after an eye-opening interview Kanye did with Forbes, Musk seems to be backtracking on his initial support.

Elon Musk is already reconsidering his endorsement of Kanye West: "We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated" https://t.co/fzifzhN8ek pic.twitter.com/RIC40GT0qV — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 9, 2020

The interview found West stating he'd run under "The Birthday Party" and he mentioned being anti-vaccination and anti-abortion among other things. Musk responded that he might have more differences with Kanye's views than anticipated. The rapper did, however, declare that he would appoint Musk as the head of NASA if he were to become president.

West has already missed the deadline to be placed on the November ballot in several states and has yet to fill out any paperwork to make an actual run happen.