Ellen DeGeneres Announces Three Stand-Up Shows In San Francisco

June 14, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment

Fo the first time in 15 years, Ellen DeGeneres will be hitting the stage to perform stand-up comedy and of the eight shows she's doing, three will be at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall on August 15, 16, & 17.

To get tickets you need to register with Ticketmaster as a verified fan before 10PM on Sunday June 17 here. You'll receive the next steps after registering.

Ellen last performed in the Bay Area at the same Davies Symphony Hall back in June of 2002.

Tags: 
Ellen DeGeneres
San Francisco