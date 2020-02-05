SF's El Farolito Named Best Mexican Restaurant In California
According to Stacker, San Francisco Mission District staple, El Farolito, is the best mexican restaurant in California. The SF spot is known to draw lines until its late night closing time (2-3:30AM depending on day of the week & location).
Stacker's results were based on Four Square check-ins, customer ratings, tips & photo trends.
