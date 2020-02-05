SF's El Farolito Named Best Mexican Restaurant In California

February 5, 2020
El Farolito

James Dillon

Bay Area News
Food & Drink

According to Stacker, San Francisco Mission District staple, El Farolito, is the best mexican restaurant in California. The SF spot is known to draw lines until its late night closing time (2-3:30AM depending on day of the week & location).

Stacker's results were based on Four Square check-ins, customer ratings, tips & photo trends.

Tasting and debating about nearly two-pound stuffed tortillas is a tradition in San Francisco. One that—as the city continues to change, and the family-run fixtures that sell them work hard to stay open—deserves to be honored again and again. So we're here with our two cents on the best burritos in SF at the link in our bio.

A post shared by Serious Eats (@seriouseats) on

If you're feeling hungry now here's Eater SF's list of best burritos in the city.

El Farolito
San Francisco