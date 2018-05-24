Eight People Accuse Morgan Freeman Of Sexual Harassment, Inappropriate Behavior

Per a report from CNN, eight women have come forward to accuse actor Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment & other inappropriate behavior.

Exclusive: Eight women accuse Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman of inappropriate behavior https://t.co/kw4r2rc0oa pic.twitter.com/Oz9bJdAtGz — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 24, 2018

The report details incidents of the 80-year old actor making unwanted advances on women on movie sets, press junkets, and more.

One accuser mentioned a 2015 incident where Freeman kept attempting to lift her skirt and asking if she wears underwear.

CNN spoke with 16 people on the subject & many claimed that Freeman was guilty of inappropriate behavior on set. For more, head to CNN.