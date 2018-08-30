EDM Boba Bar In San Francisco Closing
There was a good deal of buzz back in 2016 when it was announced that an EDM/bubble tea spot was opening in San Francisco. Gosu T Bar served up boba & hosted DJ nights in the inner Richmond over the last year & a half, but now the young owner Joey Tran is closing the spot down on August 31.
Thank you to my most amazing staff for your dedication. After 1 1/2, I have made the decision to close Gosu Tbar due to the overwhelming stress of managing a business. The last day will be Aug 31st, tomorrow. Come by if you can. I want to thank all my closest friends that urged me to live a less stressful life and for all the support and love you have given to me and Gosu. Thank you to all my employees who stuck by even through all the rough patches. Stay strong everyone, I know we will. Maybe someday down the line... Gosu Tbar 2.0 for now, follow my instagram, if you wanna keep in contact for those who knew me. @ravestitch
Tran cites the stress of running the place as a main reason for its closing, saying that "if Gosu stays alive, I may not."
Another dj night successful! Wish we had a bigger dance floor though!
A dessert spot called Sweet Box is slated to take over the space at 1014 Clement St.
