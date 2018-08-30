EDM Boba Bar In San Francisco Closing

There was a good deal of buzz back in 2016 when it was announced that an EDM/bubble tea spot was opening in San Francisco. Gosu T Bar served up boba & hosted DJ nights in the inner Richmond over the last year & a half, but now the young owner Joey Tran is closing the spot down on August 31.

Tran cites the stress of running the place as a main reason for its closing, saying that "if Gosu stays alive, I may not."

A dessert spot called Sweet Box is slated to take over the space at 1014 Clement St.

