Eddie Murphy Scores First Emmy For Guest Hosting 'SNL'

'Saturday Night Live' helped launch Eddie Murphy's career decades ago and now it's finally the reason that the actor & comedian has an Emmy award. In his fifth nomination Murphy finally won a primetime Emmy for his guest-hosting gig on the sketch comedy show last December.

Eddie Murphy wins the #Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for hosting #SNL https://t.co/AkbkFQr231 pic.twitter.com/Oc4QrCUmAS — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020

His December appearance was his first time back on the show in 35 years where he reprised famous roles such as Gumby, Buckwheat, and Mr. Robinson. Here's Murphy's acceptance speech from his first win:

Check out Eddie Murphy's #Emmy acceptance speech for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for @nbcsnl. Congrats again, Eddie! pic.twitter.com/o2Tuptr8HV — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 20, 2020

He won in the Guest Actor Comedy Series category over Brad Pitt, Fred Willard, Adam Driver, Dev Patel & Luke Kirby.

Murphy also has a comedy special coming to Netflix that was supposed to premiere in 2020, but has likely been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.