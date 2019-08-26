Eddie Murphy To Host 'SNL' For The First Time In Nearly 40 Years

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' has announced its host for this fall along with the musical guests for the first three episodes of the season. Notably, Eddie Murphy will return to host the show for the first time since he stepped in as host for the show's Christmas special back in 1982. He's the only castmember to have hosted while being a series regularly. Murphy will be back on Dec. 21st, 2019 for this year's Christmas special.

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

The actor & comedian has a Netflix special on the way & working on the seqel to 'Coming To America'.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish will make her 'SNL' debut on the premiere of the 45th season on September 28th.