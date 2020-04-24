Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler And More Doing Livestream Comedy Benefit

Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and many other big names are taking part in a massive comedy livestream to benefit Feeding America, which is working with food banks to provide emergency food boxes, drive-thru pantries, and long-term support during the Coronavirus crisis.

Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and more of the country's funniest have signed on for Feeding America's Comedy Festival livestream benefit this May: https://t.co/kvBfb7mFbP pic.twitter.com/P0rqWyxQ7c — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 23, 2020

It'll take place on May 9th from 5PM - 8PM (PST) and here's who's participating:

Eddie Murphy

Chris Rock

Adam Sandler

Billy Crystal

Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Hart

Margaret Cho

Kenan Thompson

Marc Maron

Taraji P. Henson

Marlon Wayans

Howie Mandel

Brad Garrett

Louie Anderson

Jon Lovitz

Caroline Rhea

Billy Gardell

Tim Meadows

Jamie Kennedy

Bill Engvall

Sheryl Underwood

You can watch it on Comedy.Tv, The Weather Channel (for real) & the Local Now app.

For more head here.