Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler And More Doing Livestream Comedy Benefit

May 9th from 5-8PM

April 24, 2020
Dallas
Dallas

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment

Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and many other big names are taking part in a massive comedy livestream to benefit Feeding America, which is working with food banks to provide emergency food boxes, drive-thru pantries, and long-term support during the Coronavirus crisis.

It'll take place on May 9th from 5PM - 8PM (PST) and here's who's participating:

  • Eddie Murphy
  • Chris Rock
  • Adam Sandler
  • Billy Crystal
  • Tiffany Haddish
  • Kevin Hart
  • Margaret Cho
  • Kenan Thompson
  • Marc Maron
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Marlon Wayans
  • Howie Mandel
  • Brad Garrett
  • Louie Anderson
  • Jon Lovitz
  • Caroline Rhea
  • Billy Gardell
  • Tim Meadows
  • Jamie Kennedy
  • Bill Engvall
  • Sheryl Underwood

You can watch it on Comedy.Tv, The Weather Channel (for real) & the Local Now app.

For more head here.

Tags: 
Adam Sandler
Eddie Murphy
Chris Rock
Feeding America