Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler And More Doing Livestream Comedy Benefit
May 9th from 5-8PM
April 24, 2020
Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and many other big names are taking part in a massive comedy livestream to benefit Feeding America, which is working with food banks to provide emergency food boxes, drive-thru pantries, and long-term support during the Coronavirus crisis.
Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and more of the country's funniest have signed on for Feeding America's Comedy Festival livestream benefit this May: https://t.co/kvBfb7mFbP pic.twitter.com/P0rqWyxQ7c— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) April 23, 2020
It'll take place on May 9th from 5PM - 8PM (PST) and here's who's participating:
- Eddie Murphy
- Chris Rock
- Adam Sandler
- Billy Crystal
- Tiffany Haddish
- Kevin Hart
- Margaret Cho
- Kenan Thompson
- Marc Maron
- Taraji P. Henson
- Marlon Wayans
- Howie Mandel
- Brad Garrett
- Louie Anderson
- Jon Lovitz
- Caroline Rhea
- Billy Gardell
- Tim Meadows
- Jamie Kennedy
- Bill Engvall
- Sheryl Underwood
You can watch it on Comedy.Tv, The Weather Channel (for real) & the Local Now app.
For more head here.