Popular East Coast Chain Luke's Lobster Coming To San Francisco
Arriving on the West Coast for the first time, East Coast seafood chain Luke's Lobster will open a San Francisco location this fall at 92 2nd Street.
The chain are best known for their lobster, shrimp, and crab rolls. Luke's lobster roll, for example, features wild-caught lobster in a split top bun, melted lemon butter, mayo, and their secret seasoning.
Luke's SF location will also pour local beers and some of their east coast favorites. We'll let you know when exactly this spot will open between Mission & Jessie St.'s in the city. For more head to Eater SF.
