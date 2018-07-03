Popular East Coast Chain Luke's Lobster Coming To San Francisco

Arriving on the West Coast for the first time, East Coast seafood chain Luke's Lobster will open a San Francisco location this fall at 92 2nd Street.

The chain are best known for their lobster, shrimp, and crab rolls. Luke's lobster roll, for example, features wild-caught lobster in a split top bun, melted lemon butter, mayo, and their secret seasoning.

The Lobster Trap: when you just can’t get enough of your favorite crustacean.

Two is better than one. ✌--

Luke's SF location will also pour local beers and some of their east coast favorites. We'll let you know when exactly this spot will open between Mission & Jessie St.'s in the city. For more head to Eater SF

Just over here counting down the minutes til Happy Hour. . . . . . . . Craft beer + wine starts at $3 from 4p-7p at select locations. --

