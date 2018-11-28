The East Bay's SWMRS Announce New Album, Premiere "April In Houston"

November 28, 2018
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

The East Bay's SWMRS have announced that their sophomore album 'Berkeley's On Fire' will arrive on February 15, 2019. 

Not only did they let us know that their new album is on the way, but they also unveiled their new single "April In Houston":

2019 should be the biggest year yet for SWMRS.

