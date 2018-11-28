The East Bay's SWMRS Announce New Album, Premiere "April In Houston"

The East Bay's SWMRS have announced that their sophomore album 'Berkeley's On Fire' will arrive on February 15, 2019.

Our new album Berkeley’s On Fire. Comin’ Feb.15 but you can pre-order it now. Can’t wait for you to have this record. https://t.co/E5ofc6Snmh pic.twitter.com/XsHhSJ440h — SWMRS (@swmrs) November 28, 2018

Not only did they let us know that their new album is on the way, but they also unveiled their new single "April In Houston":

2019 should be the biggest year yet for SWMRS.