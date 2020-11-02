East Bay to get its first Hawaiian bakery this fall with Berkeley's Ono Bakehouse

Eater SF is reporting that the East Bay is set to get their first Hawaiian bakery when Ono Bakehouse opens its doors in Berkeley in November. The bakery will come from Oakland-based chef, Desiree Valencia, who was born & raised in Maui.

Each slice of the Queen Emma cake reveals alternating layers of coconut, guava, and lilikoi mousse https://t.co/UUcyQr0D2u — Eater SF (@eatersf) November 1, 2020

It'll open at 1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in the space that used to be Secret Scoop and will offer her signature Queen Emma cake, which contains layers of lilikoi, coconut, & guava mousses as well as lilikoi pound cake, butter mochi, the popular Furikake party mix and more.

The bakery comes after the success of Valencia's pop-up at the Magnolia Mini Mart in West Oakland in 2020.