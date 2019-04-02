East Bay Parks District Begin Free Entry Fridays And Concerts Through The End Of 2019

To celebrate their 85th anniversary the East Bay Parks District will be holding "Free Park Fridays" through the end of the year across their 73 parks. Several of these free days will also feature free concerts.

Park entry and other fees such as ones for day-use parking, fishing permits, boat launching, dogs, swimming, and horse trailers will be waived on Fridays from now through December 2019.

The fee waiver does not apply to state fees for fishing licenses & watercraft inspections. It also does not apply for fees for special event reservations, or camping fees.

Here's where free concerts will be held this summer at a few of these parks:

- Lake Chabot Concerts in the Park - Saturday, June 22 (Castro Valley)

- Crown Beach Concerts at the Cove - Friday, July 12 (Alameda)

- Crown Beach Concerts at the Cove - Alameda, Friday, August 9 (Alameda)

- Contra Loma Concert in the Park - Friday, August 23 (Antioch)

- Crown Beach Concerts at the Cove - Friday, September 13 (Alameda)

- John Sutter Gateway Bridgeyard Festival - Saturday, September 28 (Oakland)

Curious if you're favorite park is included? Head here to find out.