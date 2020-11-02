East Bay community college offers class on marijuana growing

Merritt Community College is offering the course

November 2, 2020
Dallas
For the first time a class on cultivating cannabis will be taught to non-industry professionals when Oakland's Merritt Community College offers a two-day Zoom course called Cultivating Cannabis for the Home Gardener this month.

Each session will be six hours and will teach the outdoor cultivation of cannabis, harvesting procedures and everything in between, which will include how to turn them into topical, or edible versions.

The course will cost $120 to enroll. For more info head here

