E-40, Too $hort, G-Eazy And Mistah F.A.B. To Perform At Halftime Of The Last Warriors Game At Oracle Arena

June 12, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Bay Area News

Thursday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be the final Golden State Warriors game at Oakland's Oracle Arena prior to the band's move across the Bay to the Chase Center in San Francisco. It's also a must-win for the Warriors to force a Game 7 back in Toronto on Sunday. For Oracle's last hurrah as an NBA venue the team reportedly has Bay Area rappers E-40, Too $hort, G-Eazy & Mistah F.A.B. set to perform at halfitme.

Tomorrow we performing at halftime This is going to be epic.......@e40 @tooshort @g_eazy and Fabby It’s only right we put on for the bay!!!!! The era way

A post shared by MR.DOPE ERA (@fabbydavisjr1) on

As for the performers before the game - singing the Canadian National Anthem will be Sarah McLachlan & singing "The Star Spangled Banner" will be Train's Pat Monahan.

Monahan previously performed the anthem before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in 2017. Train was formed in San Francisco back in the early 90s and will play Shoreline on Saturday with Goo Goo Dolls.

 

Tags: 
Train
e-40
G-Eazy
NBA Finals