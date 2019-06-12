E-40, Too $hort, G-Eazy And Mistah F.A.B. To Perform At Halftime Of The Last Warriors Game At Oracle Arena

Thursday's Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be the final Golden State Warriors game at Oakland's Oracle Arena prior to the band's move across the Bay to the Chase Center in San Francisco. It's also a must-win for the Warriors to force a Game 7 back in Toronto on Sunday. For Oracle's last hurrah as an NBA venue the team reportedly has Bay Area rappers E-40, Too $hort, G-Eazy & Mistah F.A.B. set to perform at halfitme.

Oakland rapper Mistah F.A.B. said he spent $20K on a ticket close to the floor for Game 5 and won the money back after winning a $10K bet on #Warriors. @MistahFAB says he is performing with E-40 & Too $hort at half of #NBAFinals Game 6 at Oracle swansong. https://t.co/469xRbqkC0 — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 11, 2019

As for the performers before the game - singing the Canadian National Anthem will be Sarah McLachlan & singing "The Star Spangled Banner" will be Train's Pat Monahan.

The NBA announced today that Pat Monahan, lead singer of Train, will perform the U.S. national anthem, and Halifax native and multi-platinum recording artist Sarah McLachlan will sing the Canadian national anthem tomorrow before Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals — Michelle Pollino (@Michellpollino) June 12, 2019

Monahan previously performed the anthem before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in 2017. Train was formed in San Francisco back in the early 90s and will play Shoreline on Saturday with Goo Goo Dolls.