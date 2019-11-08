E-40 Gives 49ers Fans New Anthem With "Niner Gang"
Bay Area rap legend, E-40, has celebrated the San Francisco 49ers undefeated start by dropping a new anthem called "Niner Gang" ahead of the team's big Monday night showdown at Levi's Stadium vs. Seattle. Hear it below:
"Levi's Stadium starting to feel like Candlestick Park" he raps as he also gives shout outs to 49ers legends Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Dwight Clark & more. He also credits 49ers fans as being "the livest in the NFL".
New slap! E-40 “ NINER GANG” produced by @droopiter I tried to told em we back & we never left and we got a heart, Levi stadium starting to feel like candlestick Park! Full version in my bio!!! ☝--☝--☝--☝--☝-- #bangbangninergang #ninerempire #ninerfaithful 8-0 undefeated --
The Vallejo rapper also famously remixed his track "Choices (Yup)" for the Warriors prior to their 2015 NBA title, so hopefully this is a good omen for the 49ers. The team account, former 49ers running back, Reggie Bush, & 49ers DJ, DJ Amen, showed love for the track on Instagram.