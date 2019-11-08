E-40 Gives 49ers Fans New Anthem With "Niner Gang"

Bay Area rap legend, E-40, has celebrated the San Francisco 49ers undefeated start by dropping a new anthem called "Niner Gang" ahead of the team's big Monday night showdown at Levi's Stadium vs. Seattle. Hear it below:

Video of E-40 &quot;NINER GANG&quot; PROD. BY DROOP-E

"Levi's Stadium starting to feel like Candlestick Park" he raps as he also gives shout outs to 49ers legends Ronnie Lott, Jerry Rice, Terrell Owens, Dwight Clark & more. He also credits 49ers fans as being "the livest in the NFL".

The Vallejo rapper also famously remixed his track "Choices (Yup)" for the Warriors prior to their 2015 NBA title, so hopefully this is a good omen for the 49ers. The team account, former 49ers running back, Reggie Bush, & 49ers DJ, DJ Amen, showed love for the track on Instagram.