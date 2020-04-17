E-40 Cautions Bay Area Residents To Stay Home On 4/20

April 17, 2020
Days after urging locals to not come to San Francisco to celebrate 4/20, Mayor London Breed has tweeted a video featuring Vallejo rapper E-40 pleading with Bay Area residents to stay home on Monday.

The annual event at Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill was called off weeks ago and those who attempt to convene there will be faced with fences, roadblocks & police ready to give out citations & arrest you, if necessary.

"We all love 420, we all do, you know what I mean, but don't disobey the game. Right now the game need us," the rapper says before noting that Coronavirus is the real deal and that 4/20 needs to be canceled this year.

Virtual 4/20 events have been planned for Monday instead.

4/20 Live Steam on www.Weedmaps.com/420 starts at 12 noon PST .. Stay HOME ..Stay Safe & Healthy ------‼️ #HIGHERTOGETHER This is a @420hippiehill #420hippiehill sponsored & approved live stream.. stay tuned to for more

A post shared by 420 Hippie Hill GoldenGatePark (@420hippiehill) on

 

