E-40 Cautions Bay Area Residents To Stay Home On 4/20
SF Mayor London Breed tweeted a video feat. the rapper
Days after urging locals to not come to San Francisco to celebrate 4/20, Mayor London Breed has tweeted a video featuring Vallejo rapper E-40 pleading with Bay Area residents to stay home on Monday.
A heartfelt message from the Ambassador of the Bay Area, @E40.— London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020
Don’t gather for 4/20. Stay home, stay safe. Protect your family and your community. pic.twitter.com/MWHAIVpJeG
The annual event at Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill was called off weeks ago and those who attempt to convene there will be faced with fences, roadblocks & police ready to give out citations & arrest you, if necessary.
"We all love 420, we all do, you know what I mean, but don't disobey the game. Right now the game need us," the rapper says before noting that Coronavirus is the real deal and that 4/20 needs to be canceled this year.
Virtual 4/20 events have been planned for Monday instead.
4/20 Live Steam on www.Weedmaps.com/420 starts at 12 noon PST .. Stay HOME ..Stay Safe & Healthy ------‼️ #HIGHERTOGETHER This is a @420hippiehill #420hippiehill sponsored & approved live stream.. stay tuned to for more