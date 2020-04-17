E-40 Cautions Bay Area Residents To Stay Home On 4/20

Days after urging locals to not come to San Francisco to celebrate 4/20, Mayor London Breed has tweeted a video featuring Vallejo rapper E-40 pleading with Bay Area residents to stay home on Monday.

A heartfelt message from the Ambassador of the Bay Area, @E40.



Don’t gather for 4/20. Stay home, stay safe. Protect your family and your community. pic.twitter.com/MWHAIVpJeG — London Breed (@LondonBreed) April 17, 2020

The annual event at Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill was called off weeks ago and those who attempt to convene there will be faced with fences, roadblocks & police ready to give out citations & arrest you, if necessary.

"We all love 420, we all do, you know what I mean, but don't disobey the game. Right now the game need us," the rapper says before noting that Coronavirus is the real deal and that 4/20 needs to be canceled this year.

Virtual 4/20 events have been planned for Monday instead.