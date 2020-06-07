Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Third-Most Backed Presidential Candidate According To Oddsmakers
So you're saying there's a chance?
Bay Area native Dwayne Johnson is now reportedly the third-most backed presidential candidate for the 2020 election according to UK bookmakers, at just 0.2%. He's not running, so smart money isn't on him winning, but if you want to place your bets now you can.
Dwayne Johnson for President? 'The Rock' is third-most backed behind Trump and Biden, bookmakers say https://t.co/o57iw6ckNZ— Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 6, 2020
This comes after his fiery speech directed at Donald Trump from last week.
Where are you?#normalizeequality#blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/Xid3BC4B2n— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 4, 2020
Johnson previously hinted back in 2018 that he wouldn't rule out a future presidential run & his 185 million social media followers make him one of the most followed humans on the planet, so he could certainly be a popular choice.
Some online have joked that he & Stone Cold Steve Austin should pair up for a 2024 run.
President Rock & VP Stone Cold in 2024 -------- @TheRock @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/KuMuoH08KQ— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) June 7, 2020