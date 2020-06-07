Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Third-Most Backed Presidential Candidate According To Oddsmakers

Bay Area native Dwayne Johnson is now reportedly the third-most backed presidential candidate for the 2020 election according to UK bookmakers, at just 0.2%. He's not running, so smart money isn't on him winning, but if you want to place your bets now you can.

Dwayne Johnson for President? 'The Rock' is third-most backed behind Trump and Biden, bookmakers say https://t.co/o57iw6ckNZ — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 6, 2020

This comes after his fiery speech directed at Donald Trump from last week.

Johnson previously hinted back in 2018 that he wouldn't rule out a future presidential run & his 185 million social media followers make him one of the most followed humans on the planet, so he could certainly be a popular choice.

Some online have joked that he & Stone Cold Steve Austin should pair up for a 2024 run.