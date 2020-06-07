Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Third-Most Backed Presidential Candidate According To Oddsmakers

So you're saying there's a chance?

June 7, 2020
Bay Area native Dwayne Johnson is now reportedly the third-most backed presidential candidate for the 2020 election according to UK bookmakers, at just 0.2%. He's not running, so smart money isn't on him winning, but if you want to place your bets now you can.

This comes after his fiery speech directed at Donald Trump from last week.

Johnson previously hinted back in 2018 that he wouldn't rule out a future presidential run & his 185 million social media followers make him one of the most followed humans on the planet, so he could certainly be a popular choice.

Some online have joked that he & Stone Cold Steve Austin should pair up for a 2024 run.

 
Dwayne Johnson
president