Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Launching His Own Tequila Brand

April 19, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Food And Drink

Wrestling legend, movie star, and East Bay native Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will reportedly launch his own tequila brand called "Mana".

Johnson has secured the trademark for the name "Mana," which is the Polynesian word that refers to the supernatural "spirit" or essence that exists in people and objects. 

Johnson is the latest Bay Area star to launch a tequila line as Vallejo rapper E-40 has his own coming out as well.

Tags: 
The Rock
tequila
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm