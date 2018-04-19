Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Launching His Own Tequila Brand

Wrestling legend, movie star, and East Bay native Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will reportedly launch his own tequila brand called "Mana".

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes 'Mana' Tequila Official https://t.co/P1gI5nnY9R — TMZ (@TMZ) April 19, 2018

Johnson has secured the trademark for the name "Mana," which is the Polynesian word that refers to the supernatural "spirit" or essence that exists in people and objects.

Johnson is the latest Bay Area star to launch a tequila line as Vallejo rapper E-40 has his own coming out as well.