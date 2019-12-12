Dunkin' Opens 24-Hour Shop In Hayward

Back in 2016 Dunkin' Donuts opened their first Bay Area store in Walnut Creek. Now several locations of the popular cafe are open around the Bay, but the latest one in Hayward has something special about it. It's about 24 hours.

Of the current Bay Area locations only the South San Francisco shop had been open 24 hours until this new one opened its doors.

You can find the Hayward location off of 880 at 268 Jackson Street.