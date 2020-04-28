Dunkin Offering Free Coffee And Donuts To Healthcare Workers For National Nurses Day

(Via 92.5 XTU)

To celebrate National Nurses Day on Wednesday, May 6, Dunkin’ is celebrating all healthcare workers.

The chain announced they are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and donut to all healthcare workers at participating Dunkin’ locations.

It’s the perfect day to pay it forward & show all your heroes how much you appreciate them.--That’s why on May 6, National Nurses Day, we’re offering a free med hot or iced coffee & donut to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.❤️ pic.twitter.com/lby0WgwZim — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) April 28, 2020

If there is someone in your life who is working on the frontlines of COVID-19, you can recognize them by purchasing an e-gift card at dunkincoffeebreak.com. The company will donate $1 up to $100k to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency fund to help families affected by COVID-19.