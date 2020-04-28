Dunkin Offering Free Coffee And Donuts To Healthcare Workers For National Nurses Day

To celebrate National Nurses Day on Wednesday, May 6, Dunkin’ is celebrating all healthcare workers.

The chain announced they are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and donut to all healthcare workers at participating Dunkin’ locations.

If there is someone in your life who is working on the frontlines of COVID-19, you can recognize them by purchasing an e-gift card at dunkincoffeebreak.com. The company will donate $1 up to $100k to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation emergency fund to help families affected by COVID-19.

