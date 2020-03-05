Dunkin’ Launches Free Donut Fridays For March

(Via Star 102)

If Friday wasn’t already your favorite day of the week, Dunkin’s sweet new deal may change your mind. They’re running a special every Friday in March where you can get a free donut when you buy any beverage (except espresso shots), but you have to be a member of their DDPerks rewards program. They’ll even let you pick any donut you want for Free Donut Friday.

Dunkin’ is also promoting another contest in March with help from Gabi Butler, a cheerleader from Netflix’s “Cheer.” You could win a free year’s worth of doughnuts by posting a video of your best “T-G-I-F-D-F” cheer - as in “Thank Goodness it’s Free Donut Friday.” Winners will be randomly selected every Friday in March and you can get all the details here.