Dunkin’ Launches Free Donut Fridays For March
(Via Star 102)
If Friday wasn’t already your favorite day of the week, Dunkin’s sweet new deal may change your mind. They’re running a special every Friday in March where you can get a free donut when you buy any beverage (except espresso shots), but you have to be a member of their DDPerks rewards program. They’ll even let you pick any donut you want for Free Donut Friday.
Are you ready for free --?! . DD Perks Members, get a free donut every Friday in March when you buy a beverage. Not a member yet? Download the Dunkin’ App and join today.
Dunkin’ is also promoting another contest in March with help from Gabi Butler, a cheerleader from Netflix’s “Cheer.” You could win a free year’s worth of doughnuts by posting a video of your best “T-G-I-F-D-F” cheer - as in “Thank Goodness it’s Free Donut Friday.” Winners will be randomly selected every Friday in March and you can get all the details here.