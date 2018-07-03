Dunkin' Donuts Set To Open In San Jose

Dunkin' Donuts' Bay Area expansions continues this Friday July 6 when their long-awaited San Jose location opens at 5519 Snell Ave. 

Doors will open at 6 AM and this will be the seventh local location for the chain since they marked their return to the Bay Area with Walnut Creek's opening in 2016.

The opening of San Jose's store also comes on the same week as the chain's introduction of donut fries so get stoked on that.

