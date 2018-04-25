Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Cups

Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Cups (Photo Credit: Dunkin' Donuts)

Dunkin' Donuts To Arrive In San Jose This Summer

April 25, 2018
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Food And Drink

Originally anticipated late last year, the Dunkin' Donuts location at the corner of Snell Avenue & Blossom Hill is now expected to open late this summer, per a company spokesman.

Dunkin' Donuts came to the Bay Area back in 2016 and drew long lines at its first stores in Walnut Creek & Half Moon Bay. Since then, locations have opened in Fremont, American Canyon, South San Francisco, and Petaluma,

TGIF. --: @elilyisme

A post shared by dunkindonuts (@dunkindonuts) on

Tags: 
Dunkin' Donuts
San Jose
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm