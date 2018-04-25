Dunkin' Donuts To Arrive In San Jose This Summer

Originally anticipated late last year, the Dunkin' Donuts location at the corner of Snell Avenue & Blossom Hill is now expected to open late this summer, per a company spokesman.

Dunkin' Donuts Location in San Jose Slated for Late-Summer Opening | NBC Bay Area https://t.co/boXkWUYesY via @nbcbayarea — Nolan ⚽--☕ (@MLSFAN20) April 25, 2018

Dunkin' Donuts came to the Bay Area back in 2016 and drew long lines at its first stores in Walnut Creek & Half Moon Bay. Since then, locations have opened in Fremont, American Canyon, South San Francisco, and Petaluma,