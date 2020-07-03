Dunkin Begins Testing New Boba Iced Tea And Coffee Drinks
Testing this summer in the northeast
July 3, 2020
Dunkin' got into the boba game in 2019 at their locations in the Philippines. Now the brand is testing out a few boba drinks at several locations in the company's home state of Massachusetts as well as select New York locations this summer. They are bubble iced coffee & bubble iced tea with brown sugar-flavored boba.
#FoodNews: Dunkin’ is testing boba in their coffee and iced teas. Full story and availability is on #foodbeast.com !
Here are the locations where you can try out these boba drinks until August 18th:
- 4 Harding Ave.Ludlow MA
- 112 N. Genesee St.Utica NY
- 1701 Black River Blvd. N Rome NY
- 751 Meadow St.Chicopee MA
- 55 Maple St.East Longmeadow MA
- 694 Page Blvd.Springfield MA
- 1155 Erie Blvd., W Rome NY
- 81 Oriskany Blvd.Whitesboro NY
- 9221 River Rd. Marcy NY
- 568 Belmont Ave.Springfield MA
Other drinks Dunkin is testing this summer include:
- Dunkin’ Refreshers
- Sparkling Dunkin’ Refreshers
- Summer Shandies
- Coconut Cocoa Infused Cold Brew
For more info head here.