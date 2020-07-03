Dunkin Begins Testing New Boba Iced Tea And Coffee Drinks

Dunkin' got into the boba game in 2019 at their locations in the Philippines. Now the brand is testing out a few boba drinks at several locations in the company's home state of Massachusetts as well as select New York locations this summer. They are bubble iced coffee & bubble iced tea with brown sugar-flavored boba.

Here are the locations where you can try out these boba drinks until August 18th:

4 Harding Ave.Ludlow MA

112 N. Genesee St.Utica NY

1701 Black River Blvd. N Rome NY

751 Meadow St.Chicopee MA

55 Maple St.East Longmeadow MA

694 Page Blvd.Springfield MA

1155 Erie Blvd., W Rome NY

81 Oriskany Blvd.Whitesboro NY

9221 River Rd. Marcy NY

568 Belmont Ave.Springfield MA

Other drinks Dunkin is testing this summer include:

Dunkin’ Refreshers

Sparkling Dunkin’ Refreshers

Summer Shandies

Coconut Cocoa Infused Cold Brew

For more info head here.