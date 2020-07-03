Dunkin Begins Testing New Boba Iced Tea And Coffee Drinks

Dunkin' got into the boba game in 2019 at their locations in the Philippines. Now the brand is testing out a few boba drinks at several locations in the company's home state of Massachusetts as well as select New York locations this summer. They are bubble iced coffee & bubble iced tea with brown sugar-flavored boba. 

Here are the locations where you can try out these boba drinks until August 18th:

  • 4 Harding Ave.Ludlow MA
  • 112 N. Genesee St.Utica NY
  • 1701 Black River Blvd. N Rome NY
  • 751 Meadow St.Chicopee MA
  • 55 Maple St.East Longmeadow MA
  • 694 Page Blvd.Springfield MA
  • 1155 Erie Blvd., W Rome NY
  • 81 Oriskany Blvd.Whitesboro NY
  • 9221 River Rd. Marcy NY
  • 568 Belmont Ave.Springfield MA

Other drinks Dunkin is testing this summer include: 

  • Dunkin’ Refreshers
  • Sparkling Dunkin’ Refreshers
  • Summer Shandies
  • Coconut Cocoa Infused Cold Brew

For more info head here.

 

