Dumplings, Beer, And Bottomless Kumquat Mimosas At This SF Food Festival In February

January 25, 2019
To celebrate the Chinese New Year SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd.) in the City are throwing their annual Dumpling Down! A Chinese New Year Food Festival on Sunday February 24th from 11 AM - 5 PM.

The Bay Area's finest food vendors will be serving up dumplings, onion pancakes, fried chicken, fresh noodles, fried rice, egg rolls, all sorts of dim sum offerings and much more. 

$5 gets you in with pre-sale & $28 gets you bottomless kumquat mimosas & Chinese beers. Admission is free for those 10 & under. You can grab your tix at Eventbrite.

