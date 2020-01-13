Dumpling Down Chinese New Year Food Festival Returns To SF In February
January 13, 2020
The annual Dumpling Down Lunar New Year Food Festival is back for 2020 on Sunday February 9th from 11AM - 5PM at Soma StrEat Food Park in San Francisco.
Thinking about these @ilovecheesesteak bulgogi baos at #DumplingDown! Next time I’ll have to try their Asian fusion cheesesteaks! - -- ribeye bulgogi bao -- bulgogi & veggie chowmein #asianfusion #sjeats #foodtruck
Expect 15+ vendors from all over the Bay Area serving up dim sum like bao buns, har gao, plus all sorts of boba, rolled ice cream, garlic noodles and more Asian food options.
There will also be live DJs and local entertainment. For more head to the Facebook event page.