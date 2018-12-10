Drunk Driver Hands Officer A Burger Instead Of License

December 10, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Lisa F. Young | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
News

On Friday night in the Candian city of Victoria, British Columbia one driver approached a DUI checkpoint and...did not get much further.

Accoridng to the Victoria PD the driver attemped to hand over a hamburger instead of their driver's license, when it was requested. They also were too drunk to provide a sample for a breathalyzer test. This was all after the driver nearly struck an officer on his approach.

Don't drink & drive!

 

Tags: 
Victoria
Drunk Driver