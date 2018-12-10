Drunk Driver Hands Officer A Burger Instead Of License

On Friday night in the Candian city of Victoria, British Columbia one driver approached a DUI checkpoint and...did not get much further.

Alleged impaired driver gives hamburger to officer instead of licence https://t.co/oFrbv9DcXH — CTV News (@CTVNews) December 10, 2018

Accoridng to the Victoria PD the driver attemped to hand over a hamburger instead of their driver's license, when it was requested. They also were too drunk to provide a sample for a breathalyzer test. This was all after the driver nearly struck an officer on his approach.

During our roadblock tonight one impaired tried to give his hamburger to our member instead of this drivers licence. He was so impaired he could not provide a sample #roadsafety — VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) December 8, 2018

Don't drink & drive!