Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Begins At Kaiser San Francisco

Kaiser's Geary Blvd. location in San Francisco has started offering drive-thru Coronavirus testing for Kaiser members who meet CDC criteria for testing (those with COVID-19-like symptoms). You also have to make an appointment and have it be ordered by a doctor.

The tests are available to Kaiser members who meet the CDC criteria for testing and have a doctor's order https://t.co/05tZbgjfpO — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 13, 2020

You'll receive a swab test for your mouth, or nose & then you should return home to self-quarantine while you await results.

These drive-thru tests are expected to be available at other Kaiser locations soon and their labs are developing their own lab testing for use in the coming weeks.