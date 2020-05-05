Drive-In Theaters In San Jose And Concord Reopen - With New Rules In Place

After only being open as a public market since shelter-in-place orders began, the West Wind Drive In theaters in both San Jose and Concord reopened Monday for film screenings with new rules in place.

Here are the rules that must be followed:

Cars must park 10 feet apart

People must stay in their cars

You can only leave your car to use the restroom

Snack bar is closed

You must wear a face covering when leaving your car

Among the films being shown are:

'Onward'

'Trolls World Tour'

'Hobbs & Shaw'

'Gretel & Hansel'

'Doolittle'

'Good Boys'

'The Invisible Man'

and more. Showtimes can be found here.