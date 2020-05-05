Drive-In Theaters In San Jose And Concord Reopen - With New Rules In Place
The West Wind Drive In Locations are showing movies again
May 5, 2020
After only being open as a public market since shelter-in-place orders began, the West Wind Drive In theaters in both San Jose and Concord reopened Monday for film screenings with new rules in place.
Here are the rules that must be followed:
- Cars must park 10 feet apart
- People must stay in their cars
- You can only leave your car to use the restroom
- Snack bar is closed
- You must wear a face covering when leaving your car
Among the films being shown are:
- 'Onward'
- 'Trolls World Tour'
- 'Hobbs & Shaw'
- 'Gretel & Hansel'
- 'Doolittle'
- 'Good Boys'
- 'The Invisible Man'
and more. Showtimes can be found here.