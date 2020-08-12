Drive-In Movies Coming To Fremont Starting Friday

The first is a screening of 'Jumanji' on August 14th

August 12, 2020
Dallas
Drive-In Theater

George Frey / Stringer

Bay Area News

This week we've got a few more drive-in movie options as the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announced their series of screenings starting August 21st and now the city of Fremont has announced their first drive-in movie showing with 'Jumanji: The Next Level' on Friday night August 14th.

The "Car Cinema" will be located at the Central Park softball field parking lot at 1110 Stevenson Blvd. and gates open at 7PM. Tickets must be purchased in advance here. They start at $35 per car, or a $70 option that comes with a 16-inch pizza, salad, popcorn, candy and water provided by the snack bar. 

Cars & truck are permitted, but RVs & motorcycles are not.

 $5 from every ticket purchased will be donated to the Community Services Scholarship Fund.

Additional films are yet to be announced, but are planned for August 28th & September 11th.

Fremont
Drive-In