The Future Of Shows? Drive-In Concerts Held In Denmark And Lithuania

It works like a drive-in movie

May 1, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Drive-In Theater

George Frey / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

As there's a been a lot of gloom & doom lately over the return of concerts with many projections pointing at them being one of the last type of events to return once the Coronavirus pandemic eases some European counties have begun holding concerts the way you'd typically watch a drive-in movie. In Denmark tickets sold quickly to watch singer/songwriter Mads Langer perform live as concertgoers watched from their cars & tuned into the performance with via an FM frequency.

Vi gjorde det ❤️--

A post shared by Mads Langer (@madslanger) on

It was the first of what will be more concerts held in the same capacity at the venue. Meanwhile, in Lithuania, a series called 'Drive In Live' has begun at the Palunkio Airfield about ~15 miles outside of the country's capital of Vilnius and has featured several shows already. Stipulations there are that only two people are permitted per car & no one can step outside.

A new poll this week showed that most Americans are apprehensive to returning to concerts if a vaccine isn't available, so until one does this could be an option...

Tags: 
Drive-In Concerts
Denmark