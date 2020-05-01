The Future Of Shows? Drive-In Concerts Held In Denmark And Lithuania

As there's a been a lot of gloom & doom lately over the return of concerts with many projections pointing at them being one of the last type of events to return once the Coronavirus pandemic eases some European counties have begun holding concerts the way you'd typically watch a drive-in movie. In Denmark tickets sold quickly to watch singer/songwriter Mads Langer perform live as concertgoers watched from their cars & tuned into the performance with via an FM frequency.

500 tickets sold out in minutes when the drive-in concert featuring Danish singer-songwriter Mads Langer was announced with just six days’ notice https://t.co/3rl5oG3nCM — Forbes Europe (@ForbesEurope) April 30, 2020

Vi gjorde det ❤️-- A post shared by Mads Langer (@madslanger) on Apr 24, 2020 at 10:53am PDT

It was the first of what will be more concerts held in the same capacity at the venue. Meanwhile, in Lithuania, a series called 'Drive In Live' has begun at the Palunkio Airfield about ~15 miles outside of the country's capital of Vilnius and has featured several shows already. Stipulations there are that only two people are permitted per car & no one can step outside.

Video of giedre &#039;gera myletis&#039;@paluknio aerodromas (quarantine)

A new poll this week showed that most Americans are apprehensive to returning to concerts if a vaccine isn't available, so until one does this could be an option...