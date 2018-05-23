Drake's Brewing Presents Sessions Beer Fest In Oakland This Saturday

May 23, 2018
Food And Drink

This Saturday May 26 Drake's Brewing Co. and Bike's East Bay are giving us the sixth annual Sessions Fest at Oakland's Jack London Square from 1 - 5 PM.

a $30 ticket gets you a commemorative tasting glass and 10 drink tickets good for 5 oz. pours. Advanced tix can be purchased at Eventbrite. They'll be $35 at the door.

Here's the breweries you'll be able to find there:

• Ale Industries
• Altamont Beer Works
• Bear Republic Brewing Company
• Berryessa Brewing co
• Calicraft Brewing Company
• Cleophus Quealy Beer Company
• Crooked Lane Brewing Company
• Drake's Brewing Co.
• Discretion Brewing
• Dust Bowl Brewing Company
• East Brother Beer Company
• E.J. Phair Brewing Company
• Fogbelt Brewing Company
• Freewheel Brewing Company
• Ghost Town Brewing
• Gilman Brewing Company
• HenHouse Brewing Company
• Jupiter
• Laughing Monk Brewing
• Loma Brewing Company
• Magnolia Gastropub & Brewery
• Modern Times Beer
• New Bohemia Brewing Co
• Novel Brewing Company
• Oakland United Beerworks
• Original Pattern Brewing Co.
• Russian River Brewing Company
• Sierra Nevada Brewing
• Social Kitchen & Brewery
• Temescal Brewing
• Track 7 Brewing Co.
• Triple Rock Brewing
• Woodfour Brewing Co.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

Drake's Brewing
Oakland

