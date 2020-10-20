A Downtown SF Walgreens is closing for good due to rampant shoplifting

A shoplifting problem has become so bad at a Walgreens location on Van Ness & Eddy St. in San Francisco that the store is closing its doors for good. It will mark the seventh Walgreens closure in San Francisco in 2020, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.

Even the jugs of clothing detergent on display were looped with locked anti-theft cables.https://t.co/W0vTgzBnbg — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 18, 2020

After months of continuous shoplifting shelves have remained bare in the store and much of what's left is locked up behind plastic guards. Pretty much everything on display including detergents are required to have an associate come and unlock them so they can be purchased.

A spokesman for the chain cited employee safety as their top concern and this particular location will shutter on November 11th.