Downtown San Jose theater 3Below reopens for rooftop screenings

3Below Theaters & Lounge in downtown San Jose reopened Thursday with a pandemic-friendly model allowing for moviegoers to watch films at a safe distance from each other and outdoors - on their rooftop.

On the roof you're placed in your own social bubble of two-to-four people and the sets of seats are at least six feet apart to follow social distancing requirements. You're required to wear a face covering and sanitizer is provided upon entry. Movie tickets are $25 and come with a $10 concessions voucher.

There are many films being shown over the next 4 weeks including series dedicated to Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ voices, Asian Pacific American filmmakers, Latinx voices and more. There's also major films like 'Star Trek' being shown on Halloween for their 'Trek or Treat' night, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and others.

