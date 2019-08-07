Downtown San Jose Gets The Newest Booze-Filled Taco Bell Cantina Location

Berkeley and San Francisco have had Taco Bell Cantina locations. The beachfront one in Pacifica was recently converted into one and reopened earlier this summer. Now, downtown San Jose has the Bay Area's fourth modernized Taco Bell location complete with beer, wine & margaritas.

Bean burritos and beers! Taco Bell Cantina is now open in downtown San Jose. pic.twitter.com/mWtCf9szYt — Paul Baca (@epaulbaca) August 5, 2019

The long-awaited location at 19 N. Market Street opened earlier this week and provides another spot for late night eats in the area as it appears to be open 7AM - 1AM daily.

They just opened a Taco Bell Cantina downtown SJ that serves food, beer and margaritas. You’re welcome. ------ pic.twitter.com/dl1ceKv8wa — -------- (@ijustjake) August 7, 2019

The traditional Taco Bell menu is offered plus some additional, shareable items like nacho fries & quesadillas. We'll let you know if/when more of these locations open around the Bay Area.