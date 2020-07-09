Downtown Disney Reopens To Long Lines As Some Camp Out Overnight

The Downtown Disney district in Anaheim, CA reopened for the first time in nearly four months on Thursday and with it came long lines and many who camped out overnight in excitement to get back to the shops and restaurants.

Disney fans are having to wait longer for Disneyland itself to reopen as its July 17th reopening date has been delayed. However, Walt Disney World is readying to open its doors on Saturday July 11th.

Those who went out to Downtown Disney were subject to many new health precautions such as temperature screenings, face covering requirements, and social distancing protocols in place.