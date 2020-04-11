DoubleTree Hotels Shares The Recipe For Their Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies
So you can make them at home
April 11, 2020
DoubleTree hotels have been known for the chocolate chip cookies they give guests upon arrival & now they've shared the recipe so you can make them at home.
Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten lots of messages from fans saying they miss our famous DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie. So for the first time ever, we’re publicly revealing what goes into this tasty treat, so that you can make them in the comfort of your home. And we will be ready to welcome you with a warm cookie when you’re ready to travel again. Recreating this recipe at home? Be sure to tag @doubletree. We’d love to see them!
Here's the ingredients:
- ½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)
- ¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 ¼ cups flour
- ½ cup rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Pinch cinnamon
- 2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chips chocolate chips
- 1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts
& the cooking instructions:
- Cream butter, sugar & brown sugar in bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed for ~2 minutes.
- Add eggs, vanilla & lemon juice, blending with mixer on low speed for 30 seconds, then medium speed for ~2 minutes, or until light and fluffy.
- With mixer on low speed, add flour, oats, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, blending for about 45 seconds. Don’t overmix.
- Remove bowl from mixer and stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
- Portion dough with a scoop onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper ~2 inches apart.
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Bake for 20 to 23 minutes, or until edges are golden brown and center is still soft.
- Remove from oven and cool on baking sheet for ~1 hour.
This comes on the heels of Disney parks releasing their recipes for Dole Whips & Churros this week.