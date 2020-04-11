DoubleTree Hotels Shares The Recipe For Their Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

DoubleTree hotels have been known for the chocolate chip cookies they give guests upon arrival & now they've shared the recipe so you can make them at home.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve gotten lots of messages from fans saying they miss our famous DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie. So for the first time ever, we’re publicly revealing what goes into this tasty treat, so that you can make them in the comfort of your home. And we will be ready to welcome you with a warm cookie when you’re ready to travel again. Recreating this recipe at home? Be sure to tag @doubletree. We’d love to see them!