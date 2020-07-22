Donald Glover Expected To Reprise Lando Calrissian Role For New Disney+ 'Star Wars' Series

He played the character in 2018's 'Solo'

July 22, 2020
Donald Glover

Jamie McCarthy / Staff

Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) played the role of a young Lando Calrissian in 2018's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story,' and rumor has it that the incredibly busy actor & artist is set to reprise that role for an upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series.

Per the Kessel Run Radio podcast, Lucasfilm is preparing to give Glover a standalone series as Lando.

While Lucasfilm hasn't made any announcement regarding the series, it's worth noting that the podcast previously correctly broke the news that the next Star Wars animated series for Disney+ will be about The Bad Batch.

We'll keep you updated.

