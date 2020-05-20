San Francisco's Dolores Park Now Has Social Distancing Circles
To help keep groups of people apart.
On Wednesday morning city crews painted circles on the ground at Dolores Park to help promote social distancing. It's similar to what was instituted at a Brooklyn park recently.
Love this: SF has added circles in Dolores Park to help people keep people their social distance. Actions like this - mitigation and support - are much more useful than bans. pic.twitter.com/pE0YCymbDe— Joshua March (@joshuamarch) May 20, 2020
Dolores Park goers have drawn the ire of San Francisco Mayor London Breed since stay-at-home orders began and she had previously threatened to shut it down if crowds remained large. Those crowds have persisted will surely continue to. Will the circles help?
#DoloresPark Sunday vs Dolores Park Wednesday.— Hazel Ho (@hazel_ho) May 20, 2020
Alien crop circles seem to have appeared bc they weren't happy with SF's extremely social behaviour. pic.twitter.com/inQ5DYyKBx
As San Francisco has moved into Phase 2 the park looks like it'll be staying open and the social distancing circles could remain for quite some time.
Dolores park declared the pandemic over -- #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/Pq6TvUu5b5— alex botteri (@alex_botteri) May 16, 2020