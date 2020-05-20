San Francisco's Dolores Park Now Has Social Distancing Circles

To help keep groups of people apart.

May 20, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Dolores Park

Yuliia_Hrozian / Getty Images

Categories: 
Bay Area News

On Wednesday morning city crews painted circles on the ground at Dolores Park to help promote social distancing. It's similar to what was instituted at a Brooklyn park recently.

Dolores Park goers have drawn the ire of San Francisco Mayor London Breed since stay-at-home orders began and she had previously threatened to shut it down if crowds remained large. Those crowds have persisted will surely continue to. Will the circles help?

As San Francisco has moved into Phase 2 the park looks like it'll be staying open and the social distancing circles could remain for quite some time.

Tags: 
Dolores Park
Social Distancing Circles