San Francisco's Dolores Park Now Has Social Distancing Circles

On Wednesday morning city crews painted circles on the ground at Dolores Park to help promote social distancing. It's similar to what was instituted at a Brooklyn park recently.

Love this: SF has added circles in Dolores Park to help people keep people their social distance. Actions like this - mitigation and support - are much more useful than bans. pic.twitter.com/pE0YCymbDe — Joshua March (@joshuamarch) May 20, 2020

Dolores Park goers have drawn the ire of San Francisco Mayor London Breed since stay-at-home orders began and she had previously threatened to shut it down if crowds remained large. Those crowds have persisted will surely continue to. Will the circles help?

#DoloresPark Sunday vs Dolores Park Wednesday.



Alien crop circles seem to have appeared bc they weren't happy with SF's extremely social behaviour. pic.twitter.com/inQ5DYyKBx — Hazel Ho (@hazel_ho) May 20, 2020

As San Francisco has moved into Phase 2 the park looks like it'll be staying open and the social distancing circles could remain for quite some time.