SF Mayor London Breed Threatens Dolores Park Shut Down If Crowds Continue

Dolores Park didn't look much different than it does on a normal, sunny San Francisco weekend on Saturday & Sunday despite the stay-at-home order and now Mayor London Breed is threatening to shut down the park.

Breed: SF will close Dolores Park if visitors do not distance https://t.co/QuwRinZTBu pic.twitter.com/uMyZr8A8GU — SFGate (@SFGate) May 4, 2020

"If we see that behavior has not changed, we will close the park." Breed said on Monday. Here's how things looked on Sunday afternoon:

Check out the scene at Dolores Park in the Mission this afternoon around 4 pm. It basically looked like any other sunny Sunday.



Of the 1.1 million confirmed cases of #COVID19 across the US, 8,700+ are here in the Bay Area. 310 patients have died.@KPIXtv #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/xMC8OsjMEn — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) May 4, 2020

Breed did say closing the park is "the last thing" she wants to do, but she could soon be forced to if people continue to crowd it and don't abide by social distancing policies. Police have recently been seen at the park urging people to stay six feet apart and SFPD was again on hand Monday.

SFPD chief Bill Scott noted that it is fine to go to the park, or any park with your family, but what isn't OK is going to the park to be part of large gatherings with those who did not live in your household.