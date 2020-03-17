Dollar General Is Dedicating It's First Hour Of Shopping To Seniors Citizens

(Via Y108)

During the time of crisis, when we should be most concerned about senior citizens, Dollar General has stepped up their shopping game to meet their needs.

According to a report on CNN, Dollar General is dedicating it's first open hour every day to "senior shoppers". That is typically 8AM.

The store said in a statement that the new modified hours will begin on Tuesday and is being done to meet the needs of more elderly shoppers, "who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the Covid-19 coronavirus".

The chain of discount stores say they want to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.

All stores are also planning to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing.

You can find Dollar General stores in Anioch, Brentwood, Concord & Vallejo.

South Bay grocery chain Zanotto's has institued a similar policy.