Does Google Know the Release Date For the New 1975 Album?

(By Bob Diehl - Radio.com)

Google “The 1975.” The top result isn’t what you would expect. It isn’t the band’s website or a clip from a recent concert; it’s a date: Saturday, August 17, 2019.

The leading to speculation that it’s the release date for Notes on a Conditional Form, the album that Matty Healy and company have been talking up since even before A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships was released.

When you google @the1975, this date pops up as the first result.



Likely some sort of teaser campaign. Never seen Google used this way before. pic.twitter.com/QDuNthRl8f — Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) July 2, 2019

All signs had been pointing to a summer release so this would make sense. In April, Healy told James Corden why he was so eager to pull of the increasingly rare feat of two albums in the same year.

“We’re artists, but we’re consumers primarily, of music and TV,” Healy said. “And I always say we’re in that age now where you watch the best thing you’ve ever seen on Netflix and you’ll be like ‘That was the best thing I’ve ever seen.’ And then you just want the next thing immediately, and I’m like that with music as well.”

The 1975 are on the European festival circuit this summer and don’t have any more North American dates on the schedule. Their spring tour of the U.S. included a stop at Governors Ball in New York.