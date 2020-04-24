California DMV Waiving Late Fees And Extending Deadlines For Expired Licenses And More

Earlier this mont the California DMV extended deadlines for driver's with expiring, or expired driver's licenses and now Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will result in waived late fees & more extended deadlines.

The #CADMV is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits following an executive order signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Read more here: https://t.co/nI28nIO4mO pic.twitter.com/7zQa9v4jxK — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) April 24, 2020

Here's among what's changed:

Vehicle registrations that expire between March 16 and May 31 are not subject to late fees or other penalties, but you must apply for renewal & the payment within 60 days after the original date of expiration.

The requirement to have current license plate stickers is waived for vehicles with registration expiring between 3/4-6/30.

If you have an identification card expiring on or after March 3, it is now valid through June 22, the order states.

The deadline to renew temporary driving permits is has been pushed 60 days for permits that expired on or after March 4, or will expire within 60 days from April 23rd.

The deadline to get a Real ID was also previously pushed from Oct. 1, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2021.

DMV offices closed back in March and a virtual version has since been online.