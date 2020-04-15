California DMV Giving Extension To Expired Drivers Licenses

Heads up if yours expires between March & May

April 15, 2020
California Driver's Licenses

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has announced an extension for those whose drivers license expire between March and May of 2020. Your license will automatically be good through May 31, 2020. This extension applies to drivers under the age of 70. There was already a 120-day extension deadline renewal for those 70+

DMV's are temporarily closed and a virtual version of their services is available here.

For more info on the extension head here. Californians deadline for obtaining a REAL ID has also been extended from October 1, 20202 to October 1, 2021.

 

