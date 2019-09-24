Disney's U.S. Theme Parks Are Going Vegan

No, they're not getting rid of meat dishes, but Disney's U.S. theme parks are going to offer up vegan options at ALL of their restaurants and quick-meal hubs very soon. According to the Disney Parks blog, guests will be able to choose from hundreds of vegan creations when visiting Disney World, or Disneyland.

Video of Hundreds of Plant-Based Dishes are Coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

Disney parks around the globe have offered select vegan options for years and they say they've been widely embraced and that lead to this new initiative.

